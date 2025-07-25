BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Release 2-Year NBA Player
The 76ers have waived Ricky Council IV.
Ricky Council IV has spent each of his first two NBA seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished last year with averages of 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.
On Friday, the 76ers announced that they had waived the 23-year-old.
Via 76ers PR: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has waived Ricky Council IV."
