BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Release 2-Year NBA Player

The 76ers have waived Ricky Council IV.

Ben Stinar

Dec 15, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers resident of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media before a game against the Detroit Pistons at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ricky Council IV has spent each of his first two NBA seasons playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

He finished last year with averages of 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 38.2% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in 73 games.

On Friday, the 76ers announced that they had waived the 23-year-old.

Via 76ers PR: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has waived Ricky Council IV."

