BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Make $16 Million Decision
KJ Martin is coming off his fourth season in the NBA.
He averaged 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 60 games for the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Martin will re-sign with the 76ers.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent forward KJ Martin has agreed on a two-year, $16 million deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, Aaron Mintz and Andrew Morrison of @caabasketball tell ESPN."
Martin was the 52nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of IMG Academy.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 266 regular season games.
He has also played with the Houston Rockets (in addition to the Clippers and 76ers).
Martin is only 23, so he is an intriguing player that the 76ers can continue to develop.
He is also the son of former first-overall pick Kenyon Martin.
As for the 76ers, they finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
Over the offseason, the 76ers landed nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who now joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to make up one of the best big threes in the league.