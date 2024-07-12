Fastbreak

BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Make $16 Million Decision

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers will re-sign KJ Martin.

Ben Stinar

Mar 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) goes up for a dunk in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) goes up for a dunk in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

KJ Martin is coming off his fourth season in the NBA.

He averaged 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 60 games for the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Martin will re-sign with the 76ers.

Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent forward KJ Martin has agreed on a two-year, $16 million deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, Aaron Mintz and Andrew Morrison of @caabasketball tell ESPN."

Martin was the 52nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of IMG Academy.

His career averages are 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 54.4% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 266 regular season games.

He has also played with the Houston Rockets (in addition to the Clippers and 76ers).

Mar 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward KJ Martin (1) drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) for a dunk in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Martin is only 23, so he is an intriguing player that the 76ers can continue to develop.

He is also the son of former first-overall pick Kenyon Martin.

Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Kenyon Martin Jr (1) controls the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

As for the 76ers, they finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament, but lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).

Over the offseason, the 76ers landed nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who now joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to make up one of the best big threes in the league.

Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.