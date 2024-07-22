BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Make Roster Move
Jeff Dowtin Jr. is coming off a season where he appeared in 12 games for the Philadlphia 76ers.
The former Rhode Island star finished the year with averages of 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field and 47.4% from the three-point range.
On Sunday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Dowtin Jr. will re-sign with the 76ers.
Via Charania: "The Philadelphia 76ers are signing guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin averaged 17.1 points and 5.7 assists across NBA Summer League for 76ers this season after playing 12 games for Philadelphia in 2023-24."
Dowtin Jr. has played 46 games for the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers over three seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 2.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range.
As for the 76ers, they are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament but lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
That said, the 76ers have a talented roster led by All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
Over the offseason, they signed nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George (who left the Los Angeles Clippers).