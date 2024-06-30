Fastbreak

BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign 2x NBA All-Star

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the 76ers will sign a former All-Star.

Ben Stinar

Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Drummond is coming off a productive year for the Chicago Bulls.

The 12-year veteran finished the season with averages of 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 79 games.

On Sunday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Drummond will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Via Charania: "Free agent center Andre Drummond plans to sign a two-year, $10-plus million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Drummond appeared in 49 games (12 starts) for the 76ers during the 2021-22 season.

Over his time with the 76ers, he averaged 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported more details on the signing.

Via Scotto: "Breaking: The Philadelphia 76ers and free agent center Andre Drummond have agreed to a two-year, $10+ million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Drummond gets a player option Year 2. During his career, Drummond has been a two-time All-Star and a four-time rebounding champion."

In addition to the 76ers and Bulls, Drummond has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 864 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games with the Pistons, Nets and Lakers.

Apr 9, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (3) shoots against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

As for the 76ers, they finished the season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 47-35 record.

They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

