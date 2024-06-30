BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign 2x NBA All-Star
Andre Drummond is coming off a productive year for the Chicago Bulls.
The 12-year veteran finished the season with averages of 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 79 games.
On Sunday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Drummond will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Andre Drummond plans to sign a two-year, $10-plus million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."
Drummond appeared in 49 games (12 starts) for the 76ers during the 2021-22 season.
Over his time with the 76ers, he averaged 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported more details on the signing.
Via Scotto: "Breaking: The Philadelphia 76ers and free agent center Andre Drummond have agreed to a two-year, $10+ million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Drummond gets a player option Year 2. During his career, Drummond has been a two-time All-Star and a four-time rebounding champion."
In addition to the 76ers and Bulls, Drummond has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
The two-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 12.7 points, 12.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 864 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 17 NBA playoff games with the Pistons, Nets and Lakers.
As for the 76ers, they finished the season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.