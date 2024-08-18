BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Guerschon Yabusele most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Boston Celtics.
That year, he averaged 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 41 games.
On Sunday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Yabusele will sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Guerschon Yabusele has agreed on a one-year, $2.1 million minimum deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. Yabusele is rejoining the NBA’s Eastern Conference after leaving the Boston Celtics for Real Madrid in 2019."
Yabusele is coming off an excellent run with France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
He helped the team reach the Gold medal game (they lost to Team USA by a score of 98-87).
That said, his strong play on the world stage was enough to land him his first NBA contract in five years.
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Yabusele is a low-risk flier for a Sixers team that needed another body at the 4 behind Caleb Martin. He’s improved his shot from the closer international 3-point line; his success in the NBA will come down to whether or not that translates back to the deeper one, too."
The 76ers are a team that is coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They have an extremely talented roster led by Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George.