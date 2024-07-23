BREAKING: Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Signing NBA Champion
Over the offseason, the Charlotte Hornets acquired Reggie Jackson.
The veteran point guard had been coming off a season where he averaged 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 82 games for the Denver Nuggets.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Hornets will waive Jackson.
He will then sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers (according to Wojnarowski).
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: Veteran guard Reggie Jackson — who agreed on a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets — plans to join the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers."
Via Wojnarowski: "The Sixers will add another playoff-tested veteran to the backcourt rotation with Jackson."
Jackson was the 24th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and has played 13 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.
His career averages are 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 853 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 87 playoff games (39 starts) and helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
The 76ers are coming off a season where they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
That said, the 76ers have a talented roster led by All-Stars Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Paul George going into the 2025 season.