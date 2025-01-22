BREAKING: Phoenix Suns And Utah Jazz Reportedly Make Trade
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are both off.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the two teams have made a trade.
As of now, there does not appear to be any players involved in the deal.
Via Charania: "The Phoenix Suns are trading their 2031 unprotected first to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Suns are acquiring the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah."
Charania also reported more details about the deal.
Via Charania: "This is an aggressive move for Phoenix and unlocks the franchise's next six drafts -- and most importantly, breaks up their lone tradable first in 2031 into three future firsts. The Suns now have tripled their first-rounders."
The Suns have one of the most high-profile rosters led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
However, they are just 21-21 in their first 42 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are among the worst teams in the NBA with a 10-31 record in 41 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place).
They are seen as a team that is trying to position themselves to land a top draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "The Suns breakup their lone tradable first in 2031 into three firsts.
There is certainly a huge risk considering 2031 is unprotected and no guarantee who is on the roster.
But this trade gives Phoenix 3 tradable firsts instead of 1.
The first in 2025 is expected to be the Cavaliers."