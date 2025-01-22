Fastbreak

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns And Utah Jazz Reportedly Make Trade

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Suns and Jazz made a trade.

Ben Stinar

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns General Manager James Jones speaks during a press conference to announce Mike Budenholzer as head coach. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are both off.

That said, ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the two teams have made a trade.

As of now, there does not appear to be any players involved in the deal.

Via Charania: "The Phoenix Suns are trading their 2031 unprotected first to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Suns are acquiring the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah."

Charania also reported more details about the deal.

Via Charania: "This is an aggressive move for Phoenix and unlocks the franchise's next six drafts -- and most importantly, breaks up their lone tradable first in 2031 into three future firsts. The Suns now have tripled their first-rounders."

The Suns have one of the most high-profile rosters led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.

However, they are just 21-21 in their first 42 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are among the worst teams in the NBA with a 10-31 record in 41 games, which has them as the 15th seed (last place).

They are seen as a team that is trying to position themselves to land a top draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "The Suns breakup their lone tradable first in 2031 into three firsts.

There is certainly a huge risk considering 2031 is unprotected and no guarantee who is on the roster.

But this trade gives Phoenix 3 tradable firsts instead of 1.

The first in 2025 is expected to be the Cavaliers."

