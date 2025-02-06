BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Make 3-Player Trade With Hornets
Jusuf Nurkic had been in the middle of his second season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
However, the 11-year veteran fell out of the rotation, which put him on the trading block.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Suns have now sent Nurkic to the Charlotte Hornets in a multi-player deal.
Via Charania: "The Phoenix Suns are trading Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin, Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN."
Martin is averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via Yossi Gozlan of thirdapron.com: "The Charlotte Hornets now have 11 first-round picks over the next seven drafts, including two in the upcoming 2025 draft.
This trade opens up a roster spot. I expect the Hornets to do this trade first so they don't have to waive anyone before doing the Mark Williams 2 for 1."
Micic is averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 34.8% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 36 games.
The Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-36 record in 48 games.
They last made the NBA playoffs in 2016.
The Suns are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record in 50 games.
They are coming off a season where they lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs.