Fastbreak

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Headed For Free Agency

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, a key Phoenix Suns player has declined his player option.

Ben Stinar

Apr 5, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) and Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) and Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) look on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Drew Eubanks is coming off his first year playing for the Phoenix Suns.

The former Oregon State star averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 75 games.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Eubanks will decline his player option and become a free agent.

Via Wojnarowski: "Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks is declining his $2.6M player option and entering free agency, sources tell ESPN. After signing a one-plus-one deal with Suns, Eubanks averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 75 games."

Eubanks is only 27 and is a solid role player, so he will likely have interest from teams around the league.

In addition to the Suns, he has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs over six years.

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates with forward Drew Eubanks (14) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates with forward Drew Eubanks (14) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Eubanks has career averages of 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 323 regular season games.

He has also appeared in three NBA playoff games.

Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) looks on against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Suns, they have one of the best rosters in the league led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

They finished the 2023-24 season with a 49-33 record, which had them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

However, the Suns got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Over the offseason, the Suns hired 2021 NBA Champion Mike Budenholzer to be their next head coach.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.