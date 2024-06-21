BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Headed For Free Agency
Drew Eubanks is coming off his first year playing for the Phoenix Suns.
The former Oregon State star averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field in 75 games.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Eubanks will decline his player option and become a free agent.
Via Wojnarowski: "Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks is declining his $2.6M player option and entering free agency, sources tell ESPN. After signing a one-plus-one deal with Suns, Eubanks averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 75 games."
Eubanks is only 27 and is a solid role player, so he will likely have interest from teams around the league.
In addition to the Suns, he has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs over six years.
Eubanks has career averages of 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 323 regular season games.
He has also appeared in three NBA playoff games.
As for the Suns, they have one of the best rosters in the league led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
They finished the 2023-24 season with a 49-33 record, which had them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
However, the Suns got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Over the offseason, the Suns hired 2021 NBA Champion Mike Budenholzer to be their next head coach.