BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Adding 2x NBA Champion To Coaching Staff
The Phoenix Suns have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Over the offseason, they fired Frank Vogel and hired 2021 NBA Champion Mike Budenholzer.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Budenholzer will make a significant addition to his new coaching staff.
Via Wojnarowski: "Brent Barry — who spent the past six seasons in the Spurs’ front office — is joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Barry was part of two NBA titles in a 14-year playing career."
Despite their talented roster, the Suns were only the sixth seed in the Western Conference (with a 49-33 record).
They got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Budenholzer was an intriguing hire because he had extremely successful runs with the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
He has a 484-317 record over ten seasons at the helm (for the Bucks and Hawks).
As for Barry, he was the 15th pick in the 1995 NBA Draft out of Oregon State.
He played for the Seattle SuperSonics, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat over 14 seasons.
The two-time NBA Champion had career averages of 9.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.5% from the three-point range.
Via Brendon Kleen of Locked On Suns Podcast: "Suns coaching staff under Mike Budenholzer:
David Fizdale
Chad Forcier
Vince Legarza
Mike Hopkins
Chaisson Allen
Brent Barry"