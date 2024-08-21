BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Release 5-Year NBA Veteran
Nassir Little is coming off a season where he appeared in 45 games (two starts) for the Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 30.0% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Little (and EJ Liddell) will be waived by the Suns.
Via Charania: "The Phoenix Suns are waiving forwards Nassir Little and EJ Liddell, per sources. By releasing both, the Suns open up a roster spot and create flexibility for signings and trades during the season. Suns will stretch the three years and $22 million remaining on Little’s deal."
Little was the 25th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of North Carolina.
He has played five seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers (and Suns).
His career averages are 5.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 237 regular season games.
Charania added more details.
Via Charania: "Phoenix officials are high on rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro and the releases open increased opportunities for both to contribute next season – along with roster movement potential moving forward. Little now will enter free agency."
The Suns are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.