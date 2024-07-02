BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign 7-Year NBA Veteran
Monte Morris is coming off a year where he played for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The former Iowa State star finished the season with averages of 5.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 33 games.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Morris will sign with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Monte Morris plans to sign a deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Suns lock in a reliable point guard entering his eighth NBA season. Morris has averaged 10 points, 39% 3-point shooting and 3.8 assists over career."
Morris 51st pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons in the league for the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards (in addition to the Pistons and Timberwolves).
His career averages are 10.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 375 games.
He has been a reliable backup guard that will likely fit in well on a Suns team that is trying to compete for a title.
As for the Suns, they are led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Suns lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).