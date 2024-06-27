BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign Elite Three-Point Shooter

Suns' 2024 NBA Draft results:



-Ryan Dunn at No. 28 (traded down from No. 22)

-Oso Ighodaro at No. 40 (traded up from Nos. 51 & 56, after trading protected 2028 BOS 2nd for 51)

-Jalen Bridges (undrafted, two-way deal)

-2026 2nd round pick (via DEN)

-2031 2nd round pick (via DEN)