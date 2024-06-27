BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign Elite Three-Point Shooter
Jalen Bridges played four seasons of college basketball for West Virginia and Baylor.
He finished his final season in college (at Baylor) with averages of 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 41.2% from the three-point range in 35 games.
However, Bridges was not selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Directly following the draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Suns will sign Bridges.
Via Charania: "Baylor's Jalen Bridges agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Suns, sources said. Bridges chose Suns over several other two-way offers."
Bridges turned into an elite shooter this past season.
He made 2.1 three-pointers on 5.1 attempts per contest.
Over his four seasons in college, Bridges averaged 9.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 130 games.
The Suns were relatively active over the previous two days.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Suns' 2024 NBA Draft results:
-Ryan Dunn at No. 28 (traded down from No. 22)
-Oso Ighodaro at No. 40 (traded up from Nos. 51 & 56, after trading protected 2028 BOS 2nd for 51)
-Jalen Bridges (undrafted, two-way deal)
-2026 2nd round pick (via DEN)
-2031 2nd round pick (via DEN)"
As for the Suns, they have one of the most talented rosters in the league with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
However, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.