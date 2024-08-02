Fastbreak

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns will sign TyTy Washington Jr.

Feb 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. (0) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard TyTy Washington Jr. (0) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

TyTy Washington Jr. is coming off a year where he appeared in 11 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.

He finished the season with averages of 1.3 points per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Washington Jr. will sign a deal with the Phoenix Suns.

Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G TyTy Washington Jr., has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Bradbury of @LiftSportsMNGMT tells ESPN. Washington — a 2022 first-round pick out of Kentucky — has played 42 NBA games with the Rockets and Bucks."

