BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Phoenix Suns will sign TyTy Washington Jr.
TyTy Washington Jr. is coming off a year where he appeared in 11 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.
He finished the season with averages of 1.3 points per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Washington Jr. will sign a deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G TyTy Washington Jr., has agreed on a two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Bradbury of @LiftSportsMNGMT tells ESPN. Washington — a 2022 first-round pick out of Kentucky — has played 42 NBA games with the Rockets and Bucks."
