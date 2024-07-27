BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sign Veteran Point Guard
UPDATE: Tyus Jones sent out a post on X following the news.
His post had over 1,000 likes in less than 15 minutes.
Jones wrote: "☀️🌵"
Tyus Jones had been among the best players still available on the NBA free agent market.
He finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games for the Washington Wizards.
On Saturday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jones will sign a deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Wojnarowski: "Tyus Jones — the market’s top remaining free agent guard — has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Bradbury of @LiftSportsMNGMT tells ESPN."
Jones is a significant addition to a Suns team that is attempting to compete for an NBA Championship.
They had been in need of a point guard to help facilitate the ball to Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Via Steve Jones Jr.: "Suns have really hit the margins this off-season. Jones will help them, everyone says they need a point guard and they got Monte Morris and Tyus Jones. Turnovers be darned."
Jones was the 24th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has played nine seasons for the Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwovles.
His career averages are 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range.