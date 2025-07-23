BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Signing 4-Year NBA Player
Jordan Goodwin spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
He had averages of 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Earlier this week, Goodwin was waived by the Lakers.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on July 20): "The Los Angeles Lakers have waived guard Jordan Goodwin, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin emerged as a key rotation piece for JJ Redick late last season, playing 29 games and four playoff contests. Goodwin and Shake Milton were released to clear space for arrival of Marcus Smart."
On Wednesday, Charania reported the news that Goodwin is now being claimed by the Phoenix Suns.
Via Charania: "The Phoenix Suns have claimed former Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin off free agency waivers, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin, waived by the Lakers to create roster space for Marcus Smart, is a gritty, upside pickup for the Suns backcourt."
Goodwin has also spent time playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards (and Suns).
He played 40 games for the Suns during the 2023-24 season.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Goodwin has a $2.3M contract with only $25K guaranteed. The remainder is fully protected if not waived by Jan. 7.
Good value claim with no risk
$25K comes off the books for the Lakers."
The Suns finished last year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the postseason for the first time since 2020.