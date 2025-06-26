BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Reportedly Trade For 3-Year NBA Player
UPDATE: ESPN's Bobby Marks reported more details.
Via Marks: "As part of the trade, Charlotte is acquiring Vasilije Micic, sources tell ESPN.
Micic was traded to Phoenix in February as part of the Jusuf Nurkic trade.
His $8.1M team option will get exercised by Phoenix."
On Wednesday evening, the 2025 NBA Draft is being held at Barclays Center in New York.
During the night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Phoenix Suns have made a trade with the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading center Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns for the No. 29 pick tonight and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN."
Williams finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 15.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.4% from the field in 44 games.
Charania also wrote: "The 2029 first-rounder is least favorable of Cleveland, Utah, and Minnesota (1-5 protected), sources said. Size was a problem for the Suns last season and they addressed in a big way with Williams and Khaman Maluach. Hornets net two first-rounders."
The Suns are coming off a tough season where they finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "As Laker fans well know by now, I am a huge Mark Williams believer. I love the swing the Suns just took on him, especially since they also have Maluach now so their risk is muted.
Between the two, I feel pretty good that they got their long-term center."
Meanwhile, the Hornets were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-63 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs in 2016.