BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Sign 11-Year NBA Veteran
Mason Plumlee is coming off a year where he appeared in 46 games (11 starts) for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The former Duke star finished his season with averages of 5.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 56.9% from the field.
On Sunday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Plumlee will sign a deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent C Mason Plumlee has agreed on a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN."
Plumlee was the 22nd pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and has played 11 seasons in the league for the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons (in addition to Los Angeles).
His career averages are 8.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists assists per contest while shooting 59.4% from the field in 786 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 71 NBA playoff games (11 starts) with the Nets, Trail Blazers, Nuggets and Clippers.
The Suns have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA that is led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Therefore, the addition of a player like Plumlee makes a lot of sense to have depth at the center position.
He has appeared in a lot of playoff games and knows how to play a role next to superstars.
As for the Suns, they finished the 2023-24 season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, but got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.