BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Sign Ex-Denver Nuggets Player
Collin Gillespie is coming off his rookie year in the NBA where he appeared in 24 games for the Denver Nuggets.
The 25-year-old finished the season with averages of 3.6 points and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.
This summer, he became a free agent, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he is signing with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Collin Gillespie has agreed on a two-way deal with the Suns, sources tell ESPN."
Gillespie went undrafted in 2022 after a fantastic college career with Villanova.
The 2018 NCAA Champion finished his final season with the Wildcats averaging 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Gillespie has also spent time in the G League.
He has career averages of 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point range in nine regular season games.
Being on a two-way contract means there is no risk for the Suns, so Gillespie could end up being a good value addition to the team.
The Suns are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
That said, the Suns have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.