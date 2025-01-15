BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Trade For 5-Year NBA Player
Nick Richards is currently in his fifth season in the NBA.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field in 21 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Richards has been traded (via the Charlotte Hornets) to the Phoenix Suns.
Via Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are trading 7-foot center Nick Richards and one second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."
ESPN's Bobby Marks also reported more details.
Via Marks: "Here are the second round pick details sources tell @ShamsCharania and myself.
To Charlotte
2026 Denver 2nd
2031 Denver 2nd
2031 Phoenix 2nd
To Phoenix
2025 Denver 2nd"
Richards was the 42nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He had spent his entire career with Charlotte (before the trade).
Menawhile, Okogie had been in his third year playing for the Suns.
The former Georgia Tech star is averaging 6.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
He has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwovles over seven NBA seasons.
The Suns are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-20 record in 39 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
On the other side, the Hornets are the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 8-28 record in 36 games.
They have gone 1-9 over their last ten.
Richards should be a good addition to a Suns team that is trying to compete for a title.