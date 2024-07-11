BREAKING: Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Bryce McGowens is coming off a season where he appeared in 59 games for the Charlotte Hornets.
The former Nebraska star finished the year with averages of 5.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Last week, he was waived by the Hornets.
Via The Charlotte Hornets on July 6: "OFFICIAL: We have waived forward Davis Bertans, guard Bryce McGowens and forward Aleksej Pokusevski."
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that McGowens will sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G Bryce McGowens has agreed on a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. McGowens, 21, spent his first two seasons with Charlotte."
McGowens was the 40th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has played two seasons in the league for Charlotte.
His career averages are 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games (21 starts).
Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported more details.
Via Boone: "Can confirm via league sources that Bryce McGowens has agreed on a two-way deal with Portland. McGowens was no longer in plans after being waived Saturday despite his good showing in final two games of California Classic. He gets a fresh start."
As for the Trail Blazers, they are coming off a season where they were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
The team missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.