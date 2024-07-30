BREAKING: Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Sign 6-Year NBA Veteran
Devonte' Graham is coming off a year where he appeared in 23 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
The former Kansas star finished the season with averages of 5.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range in 23 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Graham will sign a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Devonte’ Graham has agreed on a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Graham played 46 games with the Spurs over the last two seasons."
Graham was the 34th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons for the Charlotte Hornets, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
His career averages are 11.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 336 regular season games.
He has also appeared in six NBA playoff games with the Pelicans.
The 29-year-old will be a good addition to a Trail Blazers team that is in need of more talent (and veteran leadership).
Last season, the Trail Blazers were the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2022 season.
The franchise entered into a rebuilding mode when they traded superstar point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks last offseason.
Graham became a free agent after getting waived by the Hornets this summer.