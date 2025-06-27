Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Sign College Superstar
Caleb Love has been one of the best players in college basketball for several years.
After going undrafted on Thursday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Love will sign a two-way deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via Charania: "Arizona’s Caleb Love – one of the most prolific scorers in college basketball – is expected to sign a two-way NBA contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Love went undrafted and now lands a deal to be on the Blazers’ roster next season."
Love played five seasons of college basketball for UNC (three) and Arizona (two).
He finished this past year with averages of 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 37 games.
Via Javier Morales of AllSportsTucson.com: "Caleb Love not drafted has to fuel his fire. Tommy Lloyd made a point recently in a presser that Love had 35 points against Duke in the NCAA tournament which exemplifies his big-game mentality and ability (which he first showed in the Final Four with North Carolina)."
Love going to a young Trail Blazers roster could give him a chance get minutes.
Via NCAA March Madness (on April 2): "Three years ago today, Caleb Love hit the dagger for @UNC_Basketball as the Tar Heels defeated Duke in Coach K's final game to advance to the National Championship 👏"
The Trail Blazers were the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.