BREAKING: Portland Trail Blazers Reportedly Signing 9x NBA All-Star
Damian Lillard has spent the last two seasons playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Prior to Milwaukee, the former Weber State star had spent the first 11 years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers.
On Thursday, Chris Haynes reported that Lillard will now sign a deal to rejoin the franchise.
Via Haynes: "BREAKING: Free agent star Damian Lillard is close to reaching an agreement to return to the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal with a player option, league sources tell me."
Lillard finished last year with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
That said, he suffered a season-ending injury during the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Lillard is expected to miss all of next season (and was waived by the Bucks).
He had been a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "BREAKING: Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is expected to include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause. A storybook reunion home for the 35-year-old."
Lillard was the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
He led the Trail Blazers to the 2019 Western Conference finals.
Via Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: "If the Blazers are doing Lillard as their vet, great, I’m for it. But that makes the Jrue trade repetitive now even if they’re different players. Only so many minutes to go around for the guys on their roster, and you’d think a lot of them are expecting big minutes in 2026-27"
The Trail Blazers finished the 2024-25 season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.