BREAKING: Russell Westbrook's Injury Status In Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Clippers in Los Angeles for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, Russell Westbrook went to the locker room with an injury.
He is now questionable to return.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Injury Update: Russell Westbrook is questionable to return to tonight's game with left foot inflammation"
Westbrook had three points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/5 from the three-point range in his first nine minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: "Russell Westbrook is currently getting treatment for left foot inflammation in the Nuggets lockeroom and is questionable to return tonight. Appears he hurt it during his second quarter stint"
The Nuggets and Clippers are tied up at 1-1 after splitting the first two games in Denver.
Most recently, the Clippers beat the Nuggets (on Monday) by a score of 105-103.
Westbrook finished the loss with 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints: "Russell Westbrook is QUESTIONABLE to return with left foot inflammation.
Westbrook came in with 5:26 in the 1st quarter, but has not checked in yet and doesn't even appear to be on the Nuggets' bench."
Westbrook is in his first season for the Nuggets.
He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers.
Game 4 will be on Saturday in Los Angeles.