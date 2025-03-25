BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Bulls-Nuggets Game
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Chicago Bulls (at home) in Colorado.
Russell Westbrook had 11 points, one rebound, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/7 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 11 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett (26,071) for 20th on the all-time scoring list.
Following Garnett, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be John Havlicek (26,395).
Via The NBA: "A LOGO TRIPLE TO JOIN THE TOP-20 ON THE ALL-TIME SCORING LIST 🎯🎯
Incredible moment for Russell Westbrook!"
Westbrook is no longer in his prime, but he is still a reliable role player with averages of 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 65 games.
He is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
Via The NBA: "RUSSELL WESTBROOK BACK-TO-BACK DIMES 👀
Hits Christian Braun on the fastbreak then DeAndre Jordan for the alley-oop!!"
The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 45-27 record in 72 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Bulls, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
At home, they are 23-11 in 34 games.
Via StatMamba: "Russell Westbrook becomes just the 2nd PG in NBA history to rank top 20 in all-time points."