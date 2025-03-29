BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Jazz-Nuggets Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Utah Jazz (at home) in Colorado.
During the game, Russell Westbrook made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson (9,887) for eighth on the all-time assists list.
Following Robertson, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson (10,141).
Westbrook came into the night with averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 67 games.
He is in his first season playing for the Nuggets.
Despite no longer being in his prime, the future Hall of Famer has been an excellent addition to Denver.
The nine-time NBA All-Star has also spent time with the Oklaohma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards over 17 seasons.
His career averages are 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range.
As for the Nuggets, they came into play as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 46-28 record in 74 games.
Following the Jazz, the Nuggets will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.