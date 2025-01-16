BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Made NBA History In Rockets-Nuggets Game
On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Houston Rockets (at home).
Russell Westbrook had 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 4/9 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
The 2017 MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list.
Via The NBA: "Russell Westbrook passes Vince Carter for 21st on the all-time scoring list!
25,730 points and counting..."
Following Carter, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett (26,071).
After an up-and-down three years with the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, Westbrook appears to have found a home in Denver.
The future Hall of Famer came into play with productive averages of 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Via StatMuse on January 8: "Westbrook since Christmas:
14.0 PPG
7.0 RPG
7.3 APG
1.8 SPG
55.0 FG%
Leading all Western Conference guards in rebounds + assists in that stretch."
The Nuggets have also been one of the best teams in the Western Conference with a 24-15 record in 39 games (which has them as the fourth seed).
Following the Rockets, they will head on the road to visit Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat on Friday night in Florida.