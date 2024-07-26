Fastbreak

BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Denver Nuggets will sign Russell Westbrook.

Ben Stinar

Oct 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is introduced before playing against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) is introduced before playing against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook recently became a free agent after being waived by the Utah Jazz.

He had spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Westbrook is now signing a deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Via Charania: "Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is signing a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal has a player option for 2025-26 season."

Westbrook is no longer in his prime at 35, but he is still a capable role player who could help out the Nuggets in a significant way.

In addition to the Clippers, the 2017 MVP has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers over 16 seasons in the league.

Westbrook has outstanding career averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,162 regular season games.

While the future Hall of Famer has never won an NBA Championship, he has appeared in 122 playoff games and reached the 2012 Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Russell Westbrook
Jun 19 2012; Miami, FL, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook (0) lays the ball up past Miami Heat small forward James Jones (22) during the second half of game four in the 2012 NBA Finals at the American Airlines Arena. Miami won 104-98. Mandatory Credit: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a season where lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.