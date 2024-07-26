BREAKING: Russell Westbrook Reportedly Signs With New NBA Team
Russell Westbrook recently became a free agent after being waived by the Utah Jazz.
He had spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Westbrook is now signing a deal with the Denver Nuggets.
Via Charania: "Former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is signing a two-year, $6.8 million contract with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal has a player option for 2025-26 season."
Westbrook is no longer in his prime at 35, but he is still a capable role player who could help out the Nuggets in a significant way.
In addition to the Clippers, the 2017 MVP has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers over 16 seasons in the league.
Westbrook has outstanding career averages of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,162 regular season games.
While the future Hall of Famer has never won an NBA Championship, he has appeared in 122 playoff games and reached the 2012 Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
As for the Nuggets, they are coming off a season where lost to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.