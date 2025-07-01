BREAKING: Sacramento Kings And Denver Nuggets Make Trade
During the middle of the 2024-25 season, the Sacramento Kings made a trade with the Washington Wizards to land Jonas Valanciunas.
That said, the Kings are now moving the veteran center to the Denver Nuggets in a deal for Dario Saric.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "The Sacramento Kings are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Denver Nuggets for Dario Saric, sources tell ESPN."
Valanciunas finished last year with averages of 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field in 81 games.
He has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies over 11 NBA seasons.
Via StatMuse: "New look Nuggets:
— Jonas Valanciunas
— Cam Johnson
— Nikola Jokic
— Jamal Murray
— Aaron Gordon
— Peyton Watson
— Christian Braun"
On the other hand, Saric spent one year playing for the Nuggets.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 3.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 36.2% from the field in 16 games.
In addition to the Nuggets, Saric has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors over eight seasons.
Via Joel Moran of Pick a Side: "Nuggets additions:
- Cam Johnson
- Bruce Brown
- Jonas Valanciunas
Nuggets subtractions:
- Michael Porter Jr
- Russell Westbrook
- Dario Saric
Denver has gotten significantly better this offseason— and still have money left over to sign more players"