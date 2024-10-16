BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign 10-Year NBA Veteran
Doug McDermott is coming off a season where he played for the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers.
He finished the year with averages of 5.5 points and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 64 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Sacramento Kings will sign McDermott.
Via Charania: "Free agent F Doug McDermott has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources told ESPN. McDermott is a career 41 percent 3-point shooter and joins the Western Conference playoff contender for his 11th NBA season."
McDermott was the 11th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 8.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 655 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 25 NBA playoff games.
In addition to the Pacers and Spurs, McDermott has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 32-year-old has always been an elite three-point shooter.
As for the Kings, they will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 24 when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento.
Via Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown Sports 1140: "Updated look at some Sacramento Kings bench options:
Jordan McLaughlin
Malik Monk
Kevin Huerter
Doug McDermott
Trey Lyles
Alex Len"
The Kings missed the 2024 NBA playoffs after losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.