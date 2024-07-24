Fastbreak

BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings will sign a recent Miami Heat player.

Dec 14, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) greets Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson (25) before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
Orlando Robinson is coming off a season where he appeared in 36 games for the Miami Heat.

He finished the year with averages of 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field.

Over the offseason, Robinson was waived by Miami.

Via The Heat on July 7: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have waived Orlando Robinson."

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Robinson will sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent center Orlando Robinson has agreed on a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN."

Robinson has career averages of 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field in 67 games for Miami.

He has also appeared in one NBA playoff game.

Via Sean Cunningham of Fox40News: "League sources confirm that the Sacramento Kings have agreed to a one-year deal with former Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson. The former Fresno state standout is 24-years old and 6-foot-10 G League success story. ESPN first to report."

In addition to his time with Miami, Robinson has also played in the G League.

Last year, he averaged 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in nine regular season games.

As for the Kings, they are coming off a year where they were the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.

They lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.

