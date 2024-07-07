BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign 5-Year NBA Veteran
Jordan McLaughlin is coming off his fifth year in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The former USC star finished the season with averages of 3.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 48.3% from the field and 47.2% from the three-point range in 56 games.
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that McLaughlin will sign with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Jordan McLaughlin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, agent Greg Lawrence of @wassbasketball tells ESPN."
McLaughlin went undrafted in 2018 but was able to become a reliable role player for Minnesota.
His career averages are 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 242 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 13 NBA playoff games.
Last year, McLaughlin helped the Timberwolves finish as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season (when Kevin Garnett was on the roster).
As for the Kings, they are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They beat the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the second, so they missed the NBA playoffs.
On Saturday evening, Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps reported that the team also landed DeMar DeRozan.