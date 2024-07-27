BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
Boogie Ellis is coming off an extremely productive year of college basketball at USC.
He finished the season with averages of 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 41.8% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Ellis went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Ellis is signing a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Charania: "Undrafted USC guard Boogie Ellis has agreed on a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ellis – who shot 54 percent from 3-point range in Summer League – will compete for an open roster spot in Kings training camp."
Ellis played five seasons of college basketball for Memphis and USC.
His career averages were 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 154 games.
The 23-year-old has shown a consistent ability to be a reliable three-point shooter.
As for the Kings, they are one of the most intriguing teams in the league heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
They are coming off a year where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 reocrd.
After beating the Golden State Warriors in their first play-in tournament game, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Over the offseason, the Kings landed six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan (via sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls).