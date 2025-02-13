BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st Overall Pick
Markelle Fultz last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Orlando Magic.
The former Washington star finished the year with 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 43 games.
On Wednesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Fultz will sign a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Markelle Fultz has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent Raymond Brothers of I AM Sports & Entertainment told ESPN. Kings have searched to find a point guard – and land a deal with the former No. 1 overall pick."
Fultz was the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
He has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic over seven seasons.
His career averages are 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 27.4% from the three-point range in 234 games.
The 29-year-old confirmed the news (via X).
Fultz joins a Kings team that is the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 28-26 record in 54 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
While Fultz has never been an All-Star, he could end up being a solid role player for the Kings.
During the 2020 season, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field.