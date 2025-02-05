BREAKING: Sacramento Kings Reportedly Trade For 13-Year NBA Player
Jonas Valanciunas had been in the middle of his first season playing for the Washington Wizards.
He is averaging 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 54.7% from the field and 25.9% from the three-point range in 49 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Valanciunas has been traded to the Sacramento Kings.
Via Charania: "The Washington Wizards are trading Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."
While Valanciunas will turn 32 later this year, he is still a very productive center.
He ws the fifth pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Wizards, Valanciunas has also spent time with the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 13.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 905 games.
Via Yossi Gozlan of thirdapron.com: "The Washington Wizards now have 19 second-round picks.
They’re $11.8 million below the luxury tax by swapping Jonas Valaniunas for Sidy Cissoko, offsetting the added payroll from acquiring Khris Middleton.
They also create a $9.9 million trade exception."
The Kings are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-24 record in 49 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
On Wednesday night, the Kings will host the Orlando Magic.
At home, they have gone 13-12 in the 25 games they have played in Sacramento, California.