BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Make $2.2 Million Decision
Sandro Mamukelashvili is coming off a season where he appeared in 46 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
The former Seton Hall star had averages of 4.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range.
This summer, he became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Mamukelashvili would re-sign with the Spurs.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed on a one-year, $2.2 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports confirmed the deal."
Mamukelashvili was the 54th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after an excellent college career.
He finished his senior season with averages of 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field in 27 games.
The 25-year-old has played three seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks (and Spurs).
His career averages are 4.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 130 regular season games.
The Spurs are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when DeMar DeRozan was on the roster.
However, they have 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama and legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.