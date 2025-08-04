BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Make De'Aaron Fox Decision
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Spurs will sign De'Aaron Fox to an extension.
De'Aaron Fox had spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career playing for the Sacramento Kings.
He was traded to the San Antonio Spurs during the middle of the 2024-25 season.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Spurs will sign Fox to an extension.
Via Charania: "BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN. The max deal secures Fox's future in San Antonio through the 2029-30 season."
Published