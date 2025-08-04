Fastbreak

BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Make De'Aaron Fox Decision

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Spurs will sign De'Aaron Fox to an extension.

Mar 12, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards (20) defends against San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
De'Aaron Fox had spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career playing for the Sacramento Kings.

He was traded to the San Antonio Spurs during the middle of the 2024-25 season.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Spurs will sign Fox to an extension.

Via Charania: "BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN. The max deal secures Fox's future in San Antonio through the 2029-30 season."

