BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign 13-Year NBA Player
Bismack Biyombo is coming off a season where he appeared in 40 games for the Memphis Grizzlies and OKC Thunder.
He finished the year with averages of 4.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 56.5% from the field (29 starts).
On Saturday, Chris Haynes reported that Biyombo will sign a deal with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Haynes: "Free agent center Bismack Biyombo and the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a 10-day contract, league sources inform me."
Biyombo was the seventh pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Charotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field in 839 games.
The 32-year-old has also appeared in 40 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
Via X user @jtakuz: "Biyombo has rated a positive on defense + rebounding last 5 seasons, he’s bad on offense but at least we have a backup now"
The Spurs are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-27 record in 49 games.
They are coming off a 117-116 loss to LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.
Following the Hornets, the Spurs will resume action on Saturday when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Via Ty Jäger of FWRD AXIS News: "It's time for the San Antonio Spurs to conduct tryouts for the backup center spot.
Up first: Bismarck Biyombo for the next 10 days."