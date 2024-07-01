BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Sign NBA Legend
On Sunday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Golden State Warriors had waived Chris Paul.
He finished his one year in Golden State with averages of 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Now, Wojnarowski reports that Paul is signing with the San Antonio Spurs.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent guard Chris Paul has agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN."
Paul is one of the greatest point guards of all time, so he will be an excellent mentor for a young Spurs roster.
Most notably, Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama will get a chance to play with a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Wembanyama finished his first season in the NBA with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Spurs are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
That said, the franchise has won five titles since the 1999 season.
In addition, the Spurs are led by legendary head coach Gregg Popovich.
As for Paul, he is going into his 20th season in the league.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Hornets, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns.