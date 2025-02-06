San Antonio Spurs Trade For 3-Year NBA Player From Bucks
Patrick Baldwin Jr. had been in his first year playing for the Washington Wizards.
He has averages of 2.1 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field in 22 games.
After getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, he will now be sent to the San Antonio Spurs.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Milwaukee is trading Patrick Baldwin Jr. and cash to San Antonio, sources tell ESPN."
Baldwin Jr. was the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He has spent part of three seasons with the Golden State Warriors (and Wizards).
His career averages are 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 91 games.
Via Yossi Gozlan of thirdapron.com: "The Milwaukee Bucks gain a little more second apron room by not acquiring Patrick Baldwin Jr.
They're roughly $2.7 million below. This gives them more flexibility toward aggregating salaries in trades. They could also now give Kyle Kuzma all of his trade bonus."
The Spurs are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-26 record in 48 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games, and most recently beat Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 126-125.
As for the Bucks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-22 record in 49 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten games, and most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 112-102.