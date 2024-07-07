BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Trade For NBA Champion
UPDATE: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Spurs will also get a draft pick swap (in 2031) from the Kings.
Harrison Barnes is coming off another solid season for the Sacramento Kings.
The former UNC star finished the year with averages of 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps reported that the Sacramento Kings are acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade.
The San Antonio Spurs will land Barnes in the deal.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources with @TimBontemps: The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls."
Wojnarowski reported the details of DeRozan's contract with Sacramento.
Via Wojnarowski: "DeMar DeRozan’s deal: three-years, $74 million, sources tell ESPN."
While the big news of the deal is the Kings signing DeRozan, the Spurs get a significant upgrade to their starting lineup with Barnes.
Wojnarowski reported earlier in the week that the Spurs have also signed 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul.
Therefore, they are surrounding 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama with excellent veterans.
Barnes was the seventh pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, and he has also spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks over 12 seasons in the league.
During the 2015 season, he helped lead the Warriors to the NBA Championship over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.