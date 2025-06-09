BREAKING: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Made NBA History In Pacers-Thunder Game
On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of the NBA Finals (at home).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/11 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via The NBA: "SGA has reached 3,000 combined points between the regular season and postseason!
He's the 12th player in NBA History to do so"
Gilgeous-Alexander joined 11 other NBA legends on the list.
"10x - Michael Jordan
5x - Wilt Chamberlain
2023-24 - Luka Dončić
2018-19 - James Harden
2013-14 - Kevin Durant
2005-06 - Kobe Bryant
1999-00 - Shaquille O'Neal
1974-75 - Bob McAdoo
1971-72 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
1966-67 - Rick Barry
1962-63 - Elgin Baylor"
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are coming off a 111-110 loss in Game 1 (also at home).
That said, the 2025 MVP had a dominant performance in his NBA Finals debut.
He put up 38 points while shooting 14/30 from the field.
Via The NBA: "Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made HISTORY in Game 1
His 38 PTS are the 3rd-most in a Finals debut EVER, behind only:
Allen Iverson (48 - 2001)
George Mikan (42 - 1949)"
Following Sunday's matchup, the teams will head to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.
Game 3 will be on Wednesday night.