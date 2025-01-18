BREAKING: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Updated Injury Status For Thunder-Mavs Game
UPDATE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Friday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in Dallas to play the Mavericks.
For the game, they could be without their best player, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been added to the injury report.
The superstar guard is averaging 31.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 53.1% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire: "Mark Daigneault said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable with a sore right wrist. Said he was fine this morning but came in a bit sore to the arena. Will test it out in pregame"
The Thunder are the best team in the Western Conference with a 34-6 record in 40 games.
They most recently beat the Cleveland Cavaliers (at home) on Thursday by a score of 134-114.
Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 40 points, three rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 17/26 from the field in just 29 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Shai this season:
— 32/5/6/2/1
— 1st in points
— 1st in +/-
— 2nd in steals
— 3rd in stocks
— Best player on 1 seed
Building a strong MVP case."
Last season, the Thunder lost to the Mavs in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Following the Mavs, they will return home to host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening in Oklahoma City.