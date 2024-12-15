BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will face off in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors will have their best player in the starting lineup, as two-time MVP Steph Curry has been upgraded to available.
Curry enters play with averages of 22.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins will play tonight vs Mavericks. Both were questionable."
In addition to Curry being the best player on Golden State, fans will enjoy getting to see him go up against Klay Thompson for the second time.
Thompson and Curry spent 13 years together (in Golden State) and won four NBA Championships.
Via The NBA: "Klay's return to The Bay was SPECIAL ✨
He and the @dallasmavs are back in Golden State for round 2 TONIGHT 🍿
📺 8:30pm/et • NBA TV"
The Warriors are coming off a 91-90 NBA Cup loss to the Houston Rockets in Texas.
While they did not reach Las Vegas, they have been able to have the last three days off.
Curry finished Wednesday's loss to Houston with 19 points, three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Following the Mavs, the Warriors will play their next game on Thursday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies (in Tennessee).