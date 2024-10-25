BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Jazz Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
For the game, the Warriors will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Steph Curry has been upgraded available after being listed as questionable.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry and Draymond Green have been upgraded to available tonight. They’ll play in Utah. De’Anthony Melton probable. Looks like Warriors will have all 12 rotation players."
Curry is coming off a game where he had 17 points, nine rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 4/10 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 25 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 140-104 to improve to 1-0 in the season.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry hasn’t lost to the Trail Blazers in 1,331 days and counting 🤯"