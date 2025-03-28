BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the New Orleans Pelicans.
For the game, they will have their best player back in action, as Steph Curry has been upgraded to available.
The two-time MVP had missed two games in a row.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Steph is active for tonight’s game at New Orleans."
Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 60 games.
The Warriors will get a much needed boost, as they have lost each of their previous two games without Curry in the lineup.
That said, they have still won seven out of their last ten games.
Right now, Golden State is the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 41-31 record in 72 games.
They are just 2.5 games back of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the fourth seed.
Following the Pelicans, the Warriors will play their next game on Sunday night when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.
On the road, they are 18-17 in 35 games.
As for the Pelicans, they have had a tough season.
They come into the night as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-53 record in 73 games.
Following the Warriors, the Pelicans will play their next game on Sunday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
At home, they are 13-23 in 36 games played in New Orleans.