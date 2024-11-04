BREAKING: Steph Curry's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Wizards Game
On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C.
For the game, the Warriors will have their best player back in the starting lineup, as Steph Curry has been upgraded to available.
Curry had missed each of the previous three games.
He is averaging 18.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry will play in DC tonight. Returns after a three-game absence."
The Warriors are 5-1 in their first six games of the new season.
They were able to do an excellent job in Curry's absence, and most recently defeated the Houston Rockets by a score of 127-121 (in overtime).
Buddy Hield led the team with 27 points off the bench.
Following the Wizards, the Warriors will resume action on Wednesday evening when they visit the 2024 NBA Champion Boston Celtics.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with Golden State).
At 36, the four-time NBA Champion still remains one of the best ten players in the league.
As for the Wizards, they are 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
They are coming off a 118-98 loss to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Mexico City.
Following their matchup with Golden State, the Wizards will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.