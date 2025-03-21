BREAKING: Steph Curry's Injury Status In Raptors-Warriors Game
UPDATE: Steph Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game.
Via Warriors PR: "Stephen Curry (Pelvic contusion) will not return to tonight’s game."
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Toronto Raptors at the Chase Center.
During the second half, two-time MVP Steph Curry went to the locker room with an injury.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Concern for the Warriors: Steph Curry just went to the locker room grabbing at his tailbone after a hard fall. Here he is discussing it with Drew Yoder and Rick Celebrini and then walking to locker room gingerly with Celebrini."
Curry had 17 points, two rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 6/8 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 25 minutes of playing time.
There has been no word from the team on his status for the rest of the night.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Steph Curry goes down and all of Chase Center holds their breath in the third quarter
Curry walked down the tunnel and back to the locker room with Rick Celebrini @NBCSWarriors"
Curry entered play with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range 59 games.
At 37, he still remains one of the best guards in the NBA.
The Warriors are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 40-29 record in 69 games.