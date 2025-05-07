BREAKING: Steph Curry's Injury Status In Warriors-Timberwolves Game
UPDATE: Steph Curry has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.
On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Steph Curry had 13 points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 5/9 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 13 minutes of playing time.
However, the two-time MVP got injured during the second quarter.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Steph Curry grabbing at his left hamstring and asking out of the game. Potential trouble for the Warriors."
Slater also reports that Curry has gone back to the locker room.
Via Slater: "Steph Curry went right to the locker room during the timeout. He was grimacing."
The Warriors are coming off a first-round series where they beat the Houston Rockets (in seven games).
During the series, Curry averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.2% from the three-point range.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Steph Curry limps to the locker room in the second quarter. Looks like a left hamstring issue @NBCSWarriors"
There has been no word from the team on Curry's status for the rest of Game 1.
Via 95.7 The Game: "Steph just went straight to the locker room after appearing to grab his hamstring and asked out of the game"
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday night (also at the Target Center in Minnesota).